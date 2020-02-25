Home   News   Article

Grantham councillor hits out after antisemitism accusation

By Tracey Davies
Published: 11:48, 25 February 2020
 Updated: 11:50, 25 February 2020

The Labour Group leader for South Kesteven District Council has been accused of making anti-Semitic remarks on social media.

SKDC and the Labour Party both received a complaint against Councillor Charmaine Morgan following comments made on Twitter last week.

Following last week’s Jewish Labour Movement hustings, Coun Morgan tweeted: “It’s easy trashing people in front of an audience which has already done likewise, and, in doing so has helped a far worse culprit into Downing Street.”

