Grantham couple are first to marry at St Wulfram's Church after lockdown
Published: 13:55, 03 August 2020
| Updated: 13:59, 03 August 2020
A couple became the first to get married at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham post-lockdown.
David and Rachel Betts (nee Hare), of Signal Road, Grantham, tied the knot in front of 30 of their closest friends and family last Saturday, after restrictions on marriages were eased.
For David, 41, and Rachel, 46, it marked the end of an anxious wait to see if their big day could still go ahead due to coronavirus restrictions.
