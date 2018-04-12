Grantham couple at Olivier Awards

Rae Piper and Paul Chantry of the Chantry Dance Company flew the flag for Grantham at this year’s Olivier awards in London.

The pair are the choreographers for Birmingham Stage Company’s production of David Walliams’ ‘Gangsta Granny’, which played at London’s Garrick Theatre in the West End and toured the UK.

The show was nominated for an Olivier for Best Entertainment and Family Show, and Rae and Paul played an integral role in its creative team.

The two co-directors of Grantham-based Chantry Dance Company attended the Sunday event at the Royal Albert Hall, which was hosted by Catherine Tate and attracted a wealth of theatre celebrities.

Rae walked on the red carpet in a stunning dress from Grantham’s Busy B’s Bridals, while Paul looked stylish in a tuxedo from Empire.

Rae said the company been part of other awards events, but this was their biggest so far. “We were absolutely thrilled to be part of Birmingham Stage Company’s team to be nominated.

“It was a great honour to be there. Our first time at the Oliviers.”

She added: “It’s not all about the awards but also to take part in something so exciting as the Walliams production.”

Grantham’s contribution to the event didn’t end there. Lauren Coyle, a current student of the dance school’s vocational division, had played a featured dancer role in Gangsta Granny during its West End Run, and can be seen again in the production this year in Nottingham.

The success comes as the dance company performs two shows, Dracula and A Day in the Life of a Dancer, at Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre this year.

The company attracts dancers from all over the world, including from San Francisco Ballet in the form of Britain’s Got Talent finalist Shannon Parker.

As well as their work for their dance company, Rae and Paul also create choreography for other theatres and companies, such as Gangsta Granny and the Horrible Histories stage shows for Birmingham Stage Company.

Rae added: “All in all. Grantham has a lot to be proud of at this year’s Olivier Awards.”