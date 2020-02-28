Grantham couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary after meeting at village dance

A couple who married in the Church of the Holy Trinity in Allington in 1960 are excited to celebrate their diamond wedding.

Terry and Beryl Pulfrey, of High Meadow, Grantham, are planning a party at Allington Manor to celebrate the milestone later in the year when the weather improves.

Beryl, who was brought up on a farm in Allington, first met Terry when she was 17. Her husband-to-be was 20 at the time.