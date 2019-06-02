Grantham couple create garden 'oasis' in town centre

A couple who met while studying garden design at university have opened up their own gardening business in the centre of Grantham.

Anthony and Sarah Gibson, both 45, of North Parade, Grantham, opened The Garden Yard on Union Street, earlier this month, specialising in garden design, pots and troughs, indoor and outdoor plants as well as offering a selection of tea, coffee and homemade cakes.

Open Tuesday to Sunday, they also stock a variety of bohemian inspired bags and cushions in a range of styles from Vanilla Fly.

Anthony worked for a landscape architect in London for seven years but when the lease came up for the Garden Yard in December, Anthony and Sarah, who also runs her own cake making business, saw it as a good opportunity.

Anthony said: “I was familiar with the site as I helped in the design and build of it for the previous tenants in 2006 so it was already quite sentimental to me.”

The couple, who have three children, have gone on to upgrade the kitchen and toilet facilities and revamped the garden landscape. They describe it as an unusual and contemporary ‘oasis’ where people can browse , chat, sit, read and enjoy the surroundings.

They are one of only a few places chosen to supply coffee from 200 Degrees Coffee Roastery based in Nottingham.

It is also a springboard for local artists and crafters who are invited to use the space to display their goods. They already showcase a series of outdoor paintings from local artist Pete Johnston.

Despite only opening two weeks ago, the couple already have exciting plans for the future.

Anthony added: “Eventually we would like to host community garden and craft workshops.”

They would also like to hear from local allotment owners who could donate their overproduce to raise money for local charities.

Everyone is welcome including dog owners with their pet pooches and children who can enjoy a fresh ice cream milkshake or a frappe. They also plan to instal a bike rack so cyclists have somewhere to go to relax.

