Grantham couple embark on 144-mile virtual run to raise funds for PPE
Published: 12:35, 04 May 2020
| Updated: 12:36, 04 May 2020
A couple have embarked on a 144-mile running challenge to raise funds for hospice care workers.
Becky King and partner Nick Short have decided to ‘virtually’ run between their home in Old Somerby and where Nick is from in Shrewsbury, totalling a distance of 184km.
They are completing the challenge within government lockdown guidelines, running their 5km stints within an hour, around the surrounding area of their home.
