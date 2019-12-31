Grantham couple greet Royal family at Sandringham on Christmas Day

A couple from Grantham had a very early start on Christmas Day after travelling to Sandringham to greet the Queen and family members as they attended the service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Kevin and Lynn Ballaam, of Gonerby Hill Foot, got up at 3am in order to secure their spot among the crowds of well-wishers, who had also queued from the early hours of the morning in the hope of seeing the Royal family.

It’s the second time the couple have travelled to Sandringham on Christmas Day to see the Royals.