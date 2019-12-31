Home   News   Article

Grantham couple greet Royal family at Sandringham on Christmas Day

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:26, 31 December 2019
 | Updated: 09:43, 31 December 2019

A couple from Grantham had a very early start on Christmas Day after travelling to Sandringham to greet the Queen and family members as they attended the service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Kevin and Lynn Ballaam, of Gonerby Hill Foot, got up at 3am in order to secure their spot among the crowds of well-wishers, who had also queued from the early hours of the morning in the hope of seeing the Royal family.

It’s the second time the couple have travelled to Sandringham on Christmas Day to see the Royals.

Read more
GranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE