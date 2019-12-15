Grantham couple lights up their home in memory of father
A couple transformed their home into a winter wonderland to raise funds for a charity close to their hearts.
Stephen and Susan Storey have decorated the front of their home and garden on Wentworth Drive, Grantham, with a festive lights display to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice at Grantham Hospital.
It is in memory of Susan’s father, who passed away last month, aged 96.
