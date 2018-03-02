Grantham couple met at pub darts match

A Friday night darts match in Grantham led to 50 years of happy marriage for Elizabeth and John Doughty, who today celebrate their Golden Wedding Anniversary.

Born a Cunnington, Bet was born in 1948, and raised in Grantham, with her builder dad, having built the Canterbury Close bungalow the couple live in today. Bet’s mum was a cleaner and Bet went to Belton Lane Primary and St Wulfram’s school.

Fify years ago- Bet and John Doughty

John, 72, was born in Peterborough and and moved to Denton at eight, where his dad was from, and worked in the quarries, while his mum worked the land. John attended Denton school, then Springfield School.

One of seven siblings, Bet has one surviving brother, while John’s elder sister and younger brother are still living.

After two years of engagement the couple married at St Wulfram’s Church and lived at Queensway, Sturrock Court, Kinoulton Court and then Canterbury Close.

The grandparents of six had four children, Kevin, Shaun, Wayne and Hayley.

John worked at the iron ore mines and then Vacu-Lug as a tyre moulder and processor.

Bet has been a seamstress all her working life, with factories including S&E Lingerie and Grosvenors.

In more recent years, Bet has gained a reputation for making quilts, children’s toys, bracelets and key chains, which she sells on her Facebook page.

Illness means Bet cannot walk far, but she gets about on a mobility scooter. John can still walk but has his own scooter to join Bet. His now busy as “chief cook and bottlewasher,” caring for Bet.

They enjoyed trips abroad and now love gardening, watching the soaps and Judge Judy. They advise “working together” and “never to take an argument into the night” to sustain a relationship.