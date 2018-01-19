Grantham couple’s anger over flooding outside home

A couple are outraged as flooding has left them unable to leave their homes without wearing wellies.

Dave and Linda Oliver, of Harlaxton Road, claim the road’s path, road and grass are so damaged that even the postman refuses to deliver their mail.

Dave, 54, has lived on the road for nine years. He said: “Everytime it rains, a huge puddle forms outside our house due to a blocked drain pipe. It can sometimes be so deep that we have to wear wellies just to go shopping.”

Dave fears that the flooded road surfaces are an accident waiting to happen.

He added: “A lot of elderly people live in this area. My wife nearly fell flat on her face when she was unloading the shopping last week. She was trying to step over the puddle as she didn’t have her wellies on and lost her footing. It is worse when it freezes over as it becomes a sheet of ice. It’s very dangerous.

“Even the postie won’t risk it and we end up receiving our post late. I don’t blame him though.”

Despite complaining to the county council for several years and having meetings with them, Dave claims that they are still no closer to finding a permanant solution.

He said: “They send a gully emptier out every so often to suck the mud and sludge out of the drainage pipe but it only unblocks the top of it, which helps for about six months and then it goes back to how it was. It is blocked all the way through and needs to be drained properly.”

When the water has dried out, the couple claim they are left with a thick layer of sticky sludge and mud.

Executive Member for Highways, councillor Richard Davies, said: “We’re aware of the issues and appreciate this has been a frustrating situation for residents. We had hoped it could be addressed as part of junction improvements related to a nearby development, but recently heard that this now might not happen. The ditch at the back of the properties is owned by Highways England, and we will be asking them to undertake the necessary maintenance so that water doesn’t gather by the roadside in future.

“In addition, we will be arranging some minor drainage works ourselves, which is likely to involve the installation of a new highway gulley. Our work programme for the coming year is virtually full, but we will do our best to accommodate these improvements. However, we’re unable to give a date for when the works will be carried out at this stage.”