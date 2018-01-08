Grantham couple to wed on royal date

A Grantham couple will share their wedding day with royalty when they tie the knot later this year.

Vicky Gadsby and Adam Swales will marry at Londonthorpe Church before enjoying a reception at Woodland Waters on May 19 this year – the same day Prince Harry will wed his bride, American television actress Meghan Markle.

Unlike the royal couple, who announced their engagement at the end of November, Vicky and Adam, who met on a night out in Grantham in 2011, have been preparing for their big day since Adam proposed on holiday two years ago.

Vicky, 24, said: “Since the royal date was announced, guests have been joking that they have received emails from Harry asking them to attend his stag do or wedding.”

Not only do the bride and groom have to share their day with the prince but the sports-mad couple will also compete with the FA Cup Final, which is also due to take place on the same day.

Vicky added: “I support Grimsby Town so I didn’t have to worry, but Adam is a Liverpool supporter so it could be a disaster.”

After the wedding, the couple who live on the Sunningdale estate, will spend their honeymoon in the Dominican Republic.