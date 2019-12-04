Grantham couple's charity ball raises thousands for Naomi Fund

More than £4,000 was raised at the annual Naomi Fund Charity Ball.

The ball, held at Belton Woods Hotel in Grantham in September, was attended by more than 200 guests including a couple of famous faces – X Factor finalist Kevin Davey White and Steven Arnold, who played Ashley Peacock in TV’s Coronation Street.

The annual black tie event has helped the fund to raise more than £120,000 over the years.

.Marie Watson, Steve Arnold, Dean Fardell, Kevin Davy White, Michelle Fardell and Martin Watson. (22588211)

It is organised by Michelle and Dean Fardell and their daughter Chloe, in memory of their other daughter Naomi, who was born with congenital heart problems and died at the age of two in 2000.

The family’s fund-raising venture is supported by their friends and supporters including Brian Duller, Martin and Marie Watson and Kesteven Skip Hire.

Steven Arnold compered the auction. Prizes included signed sports memorabilia and framed/signed photographs and vinyls from Robert Plant and Duran Duran. Raffle items were gifted from local companies and friends.

Michelle said: “The ball wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for so many people.

“A champagne drinks reception was sponsored by Steve Lewin, director of Jaylew Engineering and Martin Watson, friend, supporter and director of Grantham-based MWC Group, provided a full sponsored programme of events for the evening.”

Funds totalling £4,286 will be divided between Great Ormond Street Hospital, Heartlink Childrens Charity at Glenfield Hospital and the pallative care and community team and the children’s unit at the Kingfisher Unit at Grantham Hospital.

Michelle added: “We now have our very own Naomi Fund pin badges with all funds going towards the fund.”

