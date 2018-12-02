Grantham cousins host fashion show to raise funds for Blind Society
A fashion show raised over £200 for the South Lincolnshire Blind Society.
Cousins Lesley Gibson and Joanna Wallington, who co-own ‘Dress to Impress’ on Toll Bar Road, Grantham, wanted to support the society, which is based in Finkin Street, Grantham, after seeing how much it has helped their grandmother Georgina, who is visually impaired.
They held a fashion show at the Eden Hotel earlier this month to show off their range of clothing, which mainly includes causal womenswear in sizes eight-26.
They also invited small businesses to showcase their work, including N&B cupcakes, Cocktail O’ Clock, The Body Shop, Liz’s Shot Makeup and Artistry and Glasses for all occasions.
Lesley said: “We wanted to be able to help other local small businesses. Everyone has got to start somewhere.”
All ticket and raffle sales went towards the blind society and the cousins presented a cheque for £229 to chief executive Malcolm Swinburn last week.
