Grantham Covid support group donates bras to underwear charity

Grantham and Rural Areas Community Effort (GRACE) group has donated two boxes of bras to Smalls For All, a charity that distributes underwear to help adults and children in Africa and the UK.

GRACE founder Jayne Robb said: “At GRACE we are proud, on behalf of the people of Grantham, to be sending off another two boxes of your donated bras to the ‘Smalls For All’ charity for them to send them across to the African continent. #amazinggrace."

GRACE is open every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, between 1-3pm at St John's Church on Station Road.