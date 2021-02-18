Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham Covid support group donates bras to underwear charity

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:07, 18 February 2021

Grantham and Rural Areas Community Effort (GRACE) group has donated two boxes of bras to Smalls For All, a charity that distributes underwear to help adults and children in Africa and the UK.

GRACE founder Jayne Robb said: “At GRACE we are proud, on behalf of the people of Grantham, to be sending off another two boxes of your donated bras to the ‘Smalls For All’ charity for them to send them across to the African continent. #amazinggrace."

GRACE is open every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, between 1-3pm at St John's Church on Station Road.

Smalls for all.(44422946)
Smalls for all.(44422946)
Grantham Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE