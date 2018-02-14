Grantham Cree Centre gets garden makeover

Staff from a Grantham storehave used their home improvement expertise to regenerate the garden of The Cree Centre in the town.

As a part of the company’s aim to make home improvement accessible for everyone, a team of B&Q colleagues gave the centre’s large garden area some much-needed attention, including painting garden fencing and donating a large shed, which provided The Cree Centre with much-needed storage.

Grantham’s local Mencap community centre aims to empower adults with profound learning disabilities with choice, opportunity, respect and inclusion.

Sue Crawford, joint centre manager said: “We really appreciate the manpower provided by the team at B&Q Grantham. It means we can now use the funds we had originally set aside for the garden renovation to provide even further support for our service users.

“It’s a real boost for our team to see that news of our work has reached a company the size of B&Q.”

Darran Martin, décor trading manager at B&Q Grantham said: “This has been such an incredible experience; the whole team has really enjoyed spending time at The Cree Centre, giving the garden area a facelift so that service users can enjoy the lovely garden area.”

The Cree Centre is one of eight community project partnerships that the retailer has recently undertook. B&Q is also an official partner of the housing and homeless charity Shelter.