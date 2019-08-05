Grantham cyclists battle rain for Naomi Fund

Nineteen hardy cyclists battled torrential rain to conquer a London to Grantham cycling challenge in aid of the Naomi Fund.

The cyclists began the gruelling 138-mile trek at Great Ormond Street children’s hospital on Saturday morning and made their way to Peterborough, where they stayed overnight before finishing the final leg to Grantham on Sunday.

The ride, which is organised every two years, raises money for the Naomi Fund charity in memory of Grantham girl Naomi Fardell, who was born with congenital heart problems and died at the age of two- and- a-half in 2000.

Cyclists took part in the The Naomi Fund Bike Challenge. (14564899)

Proceeds from the ride go to Great Ormond Street, Heartlink at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester and Kingfisher Ward at Grantham Hospital, where Naomi was treated.

The riders were joined this year by 12-year-olds Izzy Wright and Jack Cranidge, who are both pupils at Priory Ruskin Academy and took part with their dads.

They were also joined for the first time by Chris Oakes, a long time friend of the family, who has set up a life coaching business after leaving the army.

Naomi’s mum, Michelle Fardell, said: “The weather was absolutely horrendous from the moment we set off.

“We just want to thank everyone who supported us including Chris Oakes who kept everyone going with his motivational pep talks, Limesquare Vehicle Rental in Grantham who gave us free hire of the support vehicles, Grantham Tennis Club who helped Izzy to raise £753 towards the fund by hosting a cake stall, our drivers Pete and Ed and everyone else who supported us with food and drink donations, towels etc.

“It was an incredible atmosphere and we have raised more than £7,000 with more to come.”

Despite the weather, the cyclists received a warm welcome at the finish line from a large crowd of supporters including the mayor and deputy mayor of Grantham and families that have used the equipment they have funded in the Kingfisher Ward at Grantham Hospital.