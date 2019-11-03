Grantham dad completes charity run two years after being crushed at work

Warning: You may find one of the following photos upsetting.

A doting father who feared he would never walk again after his leg was crushed in an incident at work has raised more than £1,000 in a sponsored charity fun run.

Matthew Rands, of Cromer Close, Grantham, took part in the Little Apple Fun Run at South Kesteven Sports Stadium last month to raise £1271.03 for Dravet Syndrome UK, after his five-year-old daughter, Ella, was born with the life-limiting form of epilepsy.

It took Matthew about 30 minutes to complete the 3km course. He was joined by his one-year-old daughter Daisy who helped him cross the finishing line.

Matt Rands with daughter Ella. (20125150)

It was huge challenge for Matthew after the incident in September 2017.

Matthew, who also lives at home with partner Heather Broadley, said: “I went to work [as a delivery driver] on a typical day, but little did I know that my whole world was going to turn upside down.

“I was working in Nottingham when I got struck by a parked van. A bus had come round the corner and clipped a parked van which resulted in me being crushed between the van and my work lorry.”

The scene of the incident in Nottingham. (14919057)

The centre of Nottingham was cordoned off as emergency services treated Matthew at the scene before he was rushed to Queen’s Medical Centre in the city, where he underwent six major operations in just five days. Five of those operations were on his right leg.

Matthew Rands had to have five operations on his right leg. (14919054)

Matthew spent several weeks in hospital while Heather tried to keep herself together with Ella, as well as being 34 weeks’ pregnant.

He added: “Ella suffers with a rare life-limiting form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome. Dravet sufferers don’t get seizure control and seizures change as they get older and can be totally unpredictable.

“They also generally have development delays, autism, eating issues, poor mobility, low muscle tone, little or no speech and need 24-hour care.

“However, we can speak for most Dravet parents when we say Dravet children make up for it by their smile. They always have a huge grin on their face.”

Matthew crosses the finishing line with Daisy. (20493803)

Matthew returned to work earlier this year but still struggles daily with pain his leg.

He wanted to challengehimself by taking part in the fun run to raise funds to help fund research and equipment for Dravet Syndrome UK.

The family are now preparing for a family fun run next year while continuing to raise awareness of Ella’s condition.

Visit www.dravet.org.uk for more information

Matthew, Heather, Ella and Daisy. (20493810)