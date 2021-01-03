Grantham dad to run 100 miles in a month for mental health sports charity
Published: 17:21, 03 January 2021
A Grantham dad is preparing to run 100 miles in just one month to raise awareness of the benefits of physical exercise on mental health.
Jamie Footitt, of Victoria Street in Grantham, will be pounding the pavements this month in aid of Red January 2021.
Red January partners with Sport in Mind, a UK charity that uses sport and physical activity to help transform the lives of people experiencing mental health problems.