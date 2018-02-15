Grantham dance school appeals for more boys to join ballet class

A Grantham dance school is appealing for more boys to join their all-male ballet class.

Rosie Toulmin-Rothe, who set up DancePointe on Swinegate 15 years ago, is hoping to encourage more boys to take up the classical dance style, which focuses on strength, skill and power.

Rosie said: “Boys can be shy if they think that they have to join a class full of girls. Giving them a class of their own with a professional male teacher will hopefully boost their confidence.”

The class is run by Paul Chantry from Chantry School of Contemporary & Balletic Arts, who started dancing when he was 16.

He said: “Boys that do ballet can generally feel isolated and self-conscious when placed in a class full of girls. When boys are together in class, they support and encourage each other. As their teacher I can help them execute more male-related steps, present their work in a confident way in class and on stage, and build up strength throughout their whole body.”

Paul believes that the skills developed through ballet can set you up for the future.

He added: “Ballet teaches self-discipline, dedication, perseverance, problem-solving and teamwork. Even if you don’t want to dance professionally, the skills are transferable to many jobs, professions and life in general.”

Nine-year-old Maxwell Hayward is one of five boys who currently attend: He said: “It’s fun and I get to learn something new every Friday. The dance teacher Paul is amazing!”

n The class runs every Friday from 4pm to 4.45pm for boys aged between seven and 14. For more information, pop into the studio.