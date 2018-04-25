Grantham debt firm unveils its ‘Debt Heroes’ to break down stigma

Grantham-based debt advice provider PayPlan has officially unveiled its new Debt Heroes in an attempt to break down the stress and stigma that comes from being in debt and encourage those struggling to reach out for help sooner.

PayPlan’s Debt Heroes Emma and Sam both work as debt advisers on PayPlan’s helpline, one of the UK’s biggest free debt advice providers.

The pair was chosen after a company-wide search to find the faces of the new online campaign, which features exclusive video and blog content hosted by Emma and Sam. Together, they share their experiences of working with clients to help them overcome their debt problems, as well as offering expert tips, advice and life hacks on budgeting and keeping spending under control.

PayPlan’s CEO Rachel Duffey, said: “The Money Advice Service released a stat that had a real impact on me.

“It found that just one person in five living with a debt problem reaches out for help, meaning 80% of people in financial trouble are struggling in silence.

“Debt is still seen as a taboo and many people continue to feel embarrassed and ashamed to talk about it, feeling they’ll be judged. Things need to change, and quickly.

“We could have come out with a big celebrity-fronted campaign, but we wanted to show the energy of the normal people who are extraordinarily passionate about helping people escape the stress and worry of debt. It’s important to show that when you pick up the phone for the first time or send an online message, it’s people like Emma and Sam who’ll respond.”

Alongside the launch of Debt Heroes, PayPlan is also continuing to pioneer its digital debt advice services, allowing people to reach out at a time, and in a way, that suits them.

This includes the development of PlanFinder, a secure online platform that enables people to provide key financial information for an adviser to then recommend a suitable solution.

“We found that 68% of people prefer to contact us digitally rather than over the phone,” added Rachel.

“Figures like that speak for themselves and show that, as an industry, we need to be offering more choice to support people, whether that be via email, online chat or social media. As a nation, we’re so used to being able to jump online to do nearly everything, and we really do need to listen to that.

“A combination of options, as well as expert advice from our Debt Heroes, will hopefully start to show people that it’s actually OK to talk about debt and that we don’t need to fight our financial battles alone.”

For information, visit www.payplan.com/debt-heroes or call 0808 278 9095.