Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates recently include:

Kelly Marie Ford, 23, of Lauriston Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to using or threatening unlawful violence towards another on October 10, 2019, at Lauriston Road. She was committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for two years, given an alcohol treatment requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement. She also pleaded guilty to having without lawful authority in a public place a kitchen knife. She was committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for two years. She must pay a victim surcharge of £122 and costs of £85.

Kelly Marie Askew, 39, of Uplands Drive, Grantham, admitted assaulting a police sergeant at Grantham Police Station on January 13 by beating him. She was committed to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months and must comply with a rehabilitation activity requirement. She must pay compensation of £100. She also admitted assaulting a police constable at the same time and place and was committed to prison for two weeks to run consecutively, suspended for 12 months. She must pay compensation of £20. She also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates Court, having been previously released on bail. She was committed to prison for two weeks, to run concurrently, suspended for 12 months.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court (19054772)

Danny Noddings, 36, of Barrowby Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to assaulting another man in Sheffield on September 14, 2019. He was fined £40. He also admitted destroying a T-shirt belonging to another man in Barnsley on September 14, 2019. He was fined £10.

Robert Hodson, 63, of Valley Road, Grantham, admitted assaulting a police officer in Grantham on February 8. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85.

Jordan Thomas McGlann, 22, of Tyndal Road, Grantham, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards another person at Lincoln YMCA on February 21. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32.

Callum Winch, 26, of Cliffe Road, Grantham, admitted disorderly behaviour while drunk in Market Place, Grantham, onFebruary 8. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85.

Keith Mellor, 36, of Sedgebrook Road, Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards police officers in Woolsthorpe on August 16, 2019. He was fined £480 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and costs of £85.

Dean James Rogers, 39, of

Dysart Road, Grantham, pleaded not guilty to driving a motor vehicle on February 4 at Great Northern Road car park, Dysart Road, Grantham,after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit. He was remanded on unconditional bail to appear at Boston Magistrates Court on April 21 for trial.

Adam James Corbett, 28, of The Drift, Barrowby, admitted damaging windows and doors belonging to another person in Grantham on October 6, 2019. He received a conditional discharge for six months and must pay a victim surcharge of £21 and costs of £85.

Benjamin Timothy Wells, 40, of no fixed address, admitted assaulting a police sergeant in Grantham on October 29, 2019. He was committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay compensation of £50. He admitted assaulting another police officer on the same date in Grantham. He was committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay compensation of £50. He also admitted to stealing several boxes of Lindt chocolate worth £29.99 from WHSmith in Grantham on the same date. No separate penalty was made. He pleaded not guilty to damaging a police cell on October 29 but was found guilty of the offence. No separate penalty was made. He also pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol, valued at £60,from Morrisons in Grantham on the same date. He was ordered to pay compensation of £60. He pleaded guilty to stealing toys worth £108 from Morrisons and was ordered to pay compensation of £108.

Mudassar Kayani, 39, of Ermine Close, Grantham, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour, while drunk, in Westgate, Grantham, on February 8, and was fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85.

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Read more CourtsGrantham