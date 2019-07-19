Grantham delivery drivers surprise young truck fan with goody bag

A pair of delivery drivers surprised a four-year-old boy with a goody bag for being their smallest fan.

Adam Winfield, of Knaresborough Drive, Grantham, rushes home from school several times a week in time to watch a delivery lorry from Brakes arrive at nearby Miller and Carter Steakhouse, in Barrowby Road.

He chats away to the drivers as they unload, before waving them off.

Adam Whinfield, with Tony Woods and Charlie Wallace. (13430789)

Adam’s mum, Sarah Winfield, said: “Our back garden backs on to the Miller and Carter loading yard so Adam has always been able to watch the Brakes delivery several times a week and during the school holidays.

“As soon as he hears the lorry reversing he runs into the garden and stands at the top of our garden slide to wave and talk to the drivers.

“Adam loves vehicles in general, including lorries, vans, cars and buses. He has lots of toy vehicles and plays with them all the time.

Adam Winfield has a go in a Brakes lorry. (13955821)

“Adam is so friendly and talks to everyone. He always says hello and goodbye to people, even if we are leaving a shop or in McDonalds.”

Sarah emailed Brakes – a Grantham-based food wholesaler – to pass on her thanks to the drivers and received an email reply shortly afterwards. She thought nothing more of it until one of the drivers knocked on her door clutching a goody bag for Adam, who turns five next week.

The bag contained a drinks bottle, a little Brakes foam van, a set of headphones and a note for the Poplar Farm School pupil.

Sarah added: “It was such a lovely gesture from Brakes and excellent customer service.”

Distribution shift manager Robert Matysiewicz helped to organise the surprise visit.

He said: “After reading the letter from the boy’s mother we thought that it would be nice to send him a Brakes goody bag.

“As Tony and Charlie deliver to Miller and Carter in Grantham on regular basis and have been chatting to Adam, we asked one of them to take it to him.

“We are really proud of our drivers for representing Brakes values of ‘Doing the right thing’ and ‘Being the best we can be’, not only with our customers but also with the general public.”