Grantham Volunteer Dementia Support Community Group held a Christmas lunch at Eden House Hotel, Grantham, in the week leading up to Christmas.

GVDS organises a monthly lunch group, a carers group and a weekly information stand for people with dementia and their carers living within the Grantham area.

For more information, visit the stand in the George Centre every Saturday from 10am - 12 noon.