Grantham dementia support group tuck into Christmas lunch

By Tracey Davies
Published: 15:00, 25 December 2019

Members from Grantham Volunteer Dementia Support (GVDS) held a Christmas lunch for people with dementia living in the Grantham area and their carers.

More than 30 members attended the two-course lunch at Belton Park Golf Club, Grantham, last Tuesday followed by mince pies, tea and coffee.

The lunch was paid for using a donation from the Worth Waynflete Foundation.

Members from the Dementia Club enjoyed their festive meal. (24506709)
The GVDS community group of volunteers organise a monthly lunch club, a monthly carers group and a Saturday morning drop in information stand. For more information, call 01476 567462 or 01476 386807.

