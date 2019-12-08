Grantham dental practice takes part in stepathon for mouth cancer charity

Staff at a dental practice in Grantham took part in a charity stepathon to raise awareness of mouth cancer.

Twenty-eight members of staff at Maltings Dental Surgery, in Commercial Road, took it in turns to step on and off aerobic steps between 8.30am and 5pm last Thursday.

They managed to raise £135.99 for the Mouth Cancer Foundation, a charity dedicated to helping and supporting those suffering from or at risk of mouth cancer, throat cancer and other head and neck cancers.

Maltings Dental Practice took part in a stepathon. (22863294)

A spokesperson at the dental surgery said: “Mouth cancer can occur in any part of the mouth, tongue, lips, and adjacent areas like the throat, salivary glands, pharynx, larynx, sinus, and other sites in the head and neck area. Mouth cancers have a higher proportion of deaths per number of cases than breast cancer, cervical cancer or skin melanoma.”

To make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maltings-dental2

