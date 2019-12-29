Grantham dentist and village church warden recognised in New Year’s honours list

A church warden and a dentist from Grantham are among those who have been recognised in the New Year’s Honours List 2020.

John Thomas Lord, aged 83, from Hough on the Hill, near Grantham, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to the community.

He was nominated for the award after being a voluntary church warden for more than 60 years, a role that requires a considerable amount of time and dedication.

Dr Jason Wong BDS.(25415371)

A dentist from Bottesford has been awarded an MBE for services to Dentistry and Oral Health.

Jason Weng Leong Wong, 48, a general dental practitioner at The Maltings Dental Practice, Grantham, has been described as an outstanding professional and ambassador for the profession, who is unfailingly cheerful, knowledgeable, committed and willing to go the extra mile.

Since 2013, he has been chair of the NHS Local Professional Network (LPN), a role in which he has set up 12 managed clinical networks including in Oral Surgery, Restorative, Gerodontology (the only one in the country), Special Care, Dentistry, Orthodontics and Paedodontics.

He has also been instrumental in assisting Leicester City Council, Public Health England (PHE) and Health Education England (HEE) in improving children's oral health.

Read more EducationGrantham