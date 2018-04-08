Grantham deputy headteacher bids farewell in a Roller

Have your say

The deputy head of a Grantham school has retired after 21 years there.

Pam Harman spent two periods at Grantham Preparatory International School, an indepedent day school at Gorse Lane which teaches children aged 3-11.

Staff gave their popular colleague a fine send off just before Easter, with a ride in a Rolls Royce and a farewell lunch.

Headteacher Kathryn Korcz paid tribute to her friend and deputy, saying she had spent the last 15 years at the school as a class 5 teacher and deputy head.

Prior to that, she worked as a primary school teacher at Ingoldsby Primary School, and before that, five years as a PE teacher at the prep school during the 1990s.

Kathryn said: “Pam is a brilliant, outstanding teacher. She’s a talented sports teacher and coach, a loyal friend and wonderfully artistic.

“She’s very well respected by parents, colleagues and children. She has a wonderful sense of humour and is very supportive to her busy colleagues and always willing to share her experience.”

On Pam’s last day, staff had booked a Rolls Royce and then they all went off for lunch.

On Easter Sunday, Pam left for a Caribbean Cruise.

Pam has a husband and son, both called Graham, but as yet, no grandchildren.

Kathryn added: “Pam will be looking forward to spending time in her garden, travelling, enjoying more time with her family.”