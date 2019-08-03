Grantham diamond couple met on dance floor

A couple are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary today after first meeting on a dance floor 64 years ago.

George and Elizabeth Griffin met in a dance hall in Ancaster in the 1950s.

Love quickly blossomed and the couple were married four years later at St Mary’s Church in Wilsford, when George was 21 years old and Elizabeth was 20.

George and Elizabeth Griffin got married on August 3 1959. (14526703)

When the couple announced their engagement, Elizabeth’s mum, Annie Blankley, started to pay the butcher “a few bob a week” to cater for all 105 guests at the wedding reception in Wilsford Village Hall.

As George, now 81, was in the RAF, the newlyweds were only able to spend one night away in Hartlepool for their honeymoon before he had to return to service.

George,who was born in Inner Street, Grantham, left the RAF when the couple had been married three years, and they moved to Great Gonerby. Their first son, Andrew, arrived a year later in 1963.

The couple who now live in Kelham Road, Great Gonerby, went on to have two more sons, Greg in 1965 and David in 1968.

As the family grew, George and Elizabeth held down a variety of jobs. Most of Elizabeth’s working life was spent at Boots the chemist before she retired 20 years ago.

George joked that “everywhere he worked ended up closing down,” including Aveling Barford and Ruston and Hornsby, but he spent his last few years before his retirement 16 years ago welding machines at a factory on Hollis Road.

George and Elizabeth Griffin are celebrating their diamond wedding. (14467339)

The couple, who have five grandsons, recently celebrated Elizabeth’s 80th birthday with a family trip to Center Parcs Sherwood Forest.

Elizabeth added: “I just wanted all my family together. It was just perfect.”

When asked the secret to a happy marriage, George said: “We just love doing things together. The years have flown by and they seem to be going even quicker now.” Elizabeth added: “We look after each other and we never go to sleep without a kiss goodnight.”

The couple are celebrating their anniversary with a barbecue at their son’s Greg house today in Great Gonerby.