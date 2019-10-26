Grantham diamond wedding couple rode their bikes to school together

A couple who used to ride their bikes to school together celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on Thursday.

John and Margaret Heath, of Manchester Way, Grantham, first met when John would go fishing with Margaret's brother.

After the couple got chatting, John would wait for Margaret so they could cycle to school together.

John and Margaret Heath on their wedding day. (19626103)

Margaret, then aged 16, and John, 15, soon began courting and they tied the knot five years later at St John’s Church, Grantham, in 1959, and spent a honeymoon in London.

They moved in with John’s mum in Grantham but it wasn’t long before John was called up for National Service, which he believes was one of the last intakes in Grantham before National Service was abolished.

John, now 80 years old, spent 15 months in England and a further 15 months in Germany. During this time, the couple only saw each other a few times and Margaret, now 81, continued to live with John’s mum who she said really looked after her.

After returning to Grantham, the couple moved in together on Belton Avenue, Grantham, and John returned to Aveling Barford as an apprentice plater while Margaret worked for a solicitors firm in Grantham.

The couple’s son, Robin, was born in 1965 followed by their daughter Elizabeth in 1968.The family spent many happy years going on holiday in their caravan and watching their children grow up.

After retiring in the early 2000s, the couple, who have three grandchildren, Jennifer, 21, Emma, 18, and Edward, 17, bought a motorhome and spent meant many happy years touring France.

Although they love being together, they also like their own time and hobbies including John’s fishing, which he has done since he was 10 years old. John also spends an hour a day in his garden shed doing puzzles.

John and Margaret Heath have been married for 60 years. (19626099)

Margaret loves Scrabble, reading, crosswords and shopping.

The devoted couple plan to mark the milestone by visiting their son in Chester and going out for a family meal all together.

When asked what the secret is to a long and happy marriage, John answered: “I think you get closer as you get older. I just love being with her but obviously like to escape now and again.”

Margaret added: “John is just so easy going and nice to be around. He is nice to everyone.

“We are just thankful that we are still here and still together to enjoy life.”