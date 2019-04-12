Grantham digger driver taken to his own funeral in JCB

A former JCB driver has been carried to his funeral in the bucket of a JCB digger, in a fitting tribute.

Geoffrey Durham, of Old Somerby, collapsed as he got ready for work last month.

He died days later on Saturday, March 23, aged 74.

Geoffrey, who had been married to his wife, Valerie, for 52 years, had worked in construction for more than 30 years and had a particular interest in JCBs.

When he started working at Laffran Plant Hire in Barkston 20 years ago, it was his “dream job,” said daughter Julie Finney.

Geoffrey was also dad to Terry Durham and Jane Welbourne and had six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

His eldest grandson, Tommy Finney, came up with the idea of using a JCB to transport the coffin to the funeral on Friday, as a fitting tribute to his grandad.

One of Geoffrey’s former work colleagues lent his JCB to the family for Geoffrey’s funeral, which was conducted by Michael Moore Funeral Services at St Mary Magdalene church, in Old Somerby, on Friday.

Geoffrey Durham was taken to his funeral in a JCB. (8334765)

Julie said: “The service was lovely and everything that dad would have wanted.

“He would have loved his send off with the JCB.

“It was a fantastic way to remember dad.”