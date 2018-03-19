Grantham digs deep for Marie Curie

Local fund-raiser Tony Jackson spent the morning at Grantham railway station last Monday to collect money for Marie Curie.

He said: “I collect each time Marie Curie have an appeal. I normally receive donations of between £80 and £90. With some people I’m able to share a joke. Other people tell me the most poignant stories, like the gentleman who told me about how Marie Curie nurses ascended like angels from heaven and helped his family through this difficult time. My eyes well up at times like this, and it goes to re-enforce my reasons for collecting.

“I’d like to thank all the people of Grantham who gave so generously.”