Grantham Disabled Children’s charity is looking for new home

A charity supporting disabled children and their families in and around Grantham is looking for a new home.

Grantham Disabled Children Society (GDCS) is in need of new premises to host its monthly meetings since the Muddle Go Nowhere on Barrowby Road, closed earlier this month.

The parent-led organisation launched in 2013 to give families with disabled children a place to get together and share experiences and information, while also providing fun events and activities. They now have 35 families who meet regulary.

GDCS trustee Darryl Blair joined the society four years ago with his wife Sue and eight-year-old son Ryan, who has Downs Syndrome and autism.

He said: “We ideally need a venue that allows the children to let off steam and just be themselves for a couple of hours twice a month.”

Since growing in popularity, the trustees are now fundraising to establish GDCS as a registered charity.

They will be hosting a charity black tie ball at Belton Woods Hotel in April alongside Rutland Sailability club, who enable people with any disability to enjoy sailing in a safe environment.

Ticket holders will enjoy a three-course dinner, live music and a disco. Darryl added: “We are looking for businesses to attend and sponsor the event or offer donations and raffle prizes.”

For more information, contact Darryl on 07398 546863