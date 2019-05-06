Grantham Disabled Children Society fly high after donation
Grantham Disabled Children Society (GDCS) are flying high after receiving a cheque for £500 from Affinity Flying Training Services.
GDCS trustees Micky Stokes, Alison Telfer and Darryl Blair attended RAF Cranwell last Tuesday to receive a cheque.
Darryl works as part of the procurement team at Affinity and when the company announced that they were looking for local charities to support he put GDCS forward to be considered for a donation.
Affinity managing director Iain Chalmers said:“We are delighted to be able to support GDCS with this donation and we look forward to getting regular updates from GDCS about their future.”
The money will be used by the trustee’s to put on future events for their members.
They said: “We would like to thank Affinity for making this very generous donation.”
Affinity supports UK military air capability by playing a key part in the seamless progression of pilots through flight training.
