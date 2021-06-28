Grantham Disabled Children Society reunite after six months apart

Families of Grantham Disabled Children Society (GDCS) were finally reunited after nearly six months apart.

Members were able to attend various events in June, including a trip to an outdoor swimming pool and weekly visits to Jump Revolution in Grantham.

It has been the first time since before Christmas 2020 that GDCS have been able to hold social events.

Trustee Darryl Blair said: "All Covid social distancing guidelines were strictly adhered as we have some clinically extremely vulnerable members who are under the age to receive the vaccine.

"But now that restrictions are relaxing, we hope to be able to hold more events in the coming months. We would like to thank Gemma, Lesley, and all the marshals for looking after our members amidst these restricting times."

The society are keen to welcome more members.

Darryl added: "If you are a parent with a child who has additional needs and would like to join GDCS as a member, please message us on our Facebook page, GDCS information page and one of the trustee’s will contact you inviting you to our next event."