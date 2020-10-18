Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham Disabled Children Society reunite for special meeting

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 07:05, 18 October 2020

Families of Grantham Disabled Children Society were finally reunited after seven months apart.

Members met for a special social distancing event at Jump Revolution on Sunday.

Trustee Darryl Blair said: “There were plenty of smiles from the children and their parents.”

Families of Grantham Disabled Children Society were finally reunited after seven months apart.(42729634)
Families of Grantham Disabled Children Society were finally reunited after seven months apart.(42729634)

If you would like to learn more about GDCS or interested in becoming a member, contact the trustees via Facebook and search GDCS Information Page or Twitter @GDCS2013.

Families of Grantham Disabled Children Society were finally reunited after seven months apart.(42729648)
Families of Grantham Disabled Children Society were finally reunited after seven months apart.(42729648)
Grantham Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE