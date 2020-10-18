Grantham Disabled Children Society reunite for special meeting
Published: 07:05, 18 October 2020
Families of Grantham Disabled Children Society were finally reunited after seven months apart.
Members met for a special social distancing event at Jump Revolution on Sunday.
Trustee Darryl Blair said: “There were plenty of smiles from the children and their parents.”
If you would like to learn more about GDCS or interested in becoming a member, contact the trustees via Facebook and search GDCS Information Page or Twitter @GDCS2013.