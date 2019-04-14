Grantham disabled children's group jump for joy to raise £240
Published: 07:00, 14 April 2019
Members from Grantham Disabled Children Society hosted a joint fund-raising day at Jump Revolution.
Visitors tucked into a selection of home baked cakes and take part in a chocolate tombola at the event on Sunday.
There was also a lucky dip, raffle, name the teddy bear, crafts for sale and lots of Easter sweets up for grabs.
The event raised over £240, which will be divided between GDCS and Willoughby School in Bourne, a special needs school for pupils with profound, severe and complex learning needs.
GDCS trustee Micky Stokes said: “The GDCS trustees would like to thank everyone who supported the event.”
Find GDCS on Facebook or tweet @GDCS18