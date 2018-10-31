Grantham dog owner launches appeal to find missing Todd

A worried dog owner is appealing for help tracing her much loved family pet.

The eight-year-old Yorkshire Terrier 'Todd' vanished on Thursday, October 18, from his home on Blenheim Way, Grantham.

His owner Rowena said: "Todd is our much loved adorable family pet. He is so friendly and good natured."

There have been reported sightings around Belmont Grove, Uplands Drive and Tennyson Avenue, Grantham.

Rowena added: "The more time that goes by the more concerned we are for his safety especially as it's getting colder. Fireworks will also frighten him.Someone may have him.

"Please do the right thing and bring him home or hand him in to a vet."

If you do have information that could help trace Todd, please call Rowena on 07825 916016