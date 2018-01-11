Grantham dog-sitting business partners with life-transforming assistance charity

A local dog-sitting business that offers pet owners an alternative to using kennels have partnered with Dogs for Good, a life transforming charity which creates partnerships between people living with disability and specially trained assistance dogs.

Colin Murphy and Jacquie Benzi, who live in Barrowby Gate, have run Barking Mad Newark Sherwood and Kesteven since October.

They said: “We are so proud to announce that Dogs for Good is Barking Mad’s chosen charity for 2018. Dogs for Good train assistance dogs to support adults and children with a wide range of disabilities and also children with autism, in order to enrich and improve lives.

“This is particularly relevant to the work which we undertake with our own dog sitting host community. We offer the opportunity to care for someone else’s dog whilst its owners are away and through this initiative, we witness the amazing difference that canine companions can make in terms of improving social interaction and fitness every day.”

Corporate partnerships manager for Dogs for Good, Cathryn Simpson said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be working with Barking Mad in 2018, there’s obvious synergy between the two organisations in respect of the dogs but more importantly the ethos of both organisations is closely matched and this is important to ensure a successful partnership.”

Colin and Jacquie took over the area in October after booking the business to look after their own dogs, while they were away on holiday.

They said: “We are keen to promote the wider benefits that caring for a dog has. We will also be providing sponsorship for a fun dog show that raises funds for children with additional needs and will be attending the Family Fun Dog Show being held in Dysart Park on the 1st July.

Barking Mad was established in 2000.

For more info, visit www.barkingmad.uk.com or email murphy@barkingmad.uk.com