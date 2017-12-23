Grantham dog sitting business raises funds for dog trust charity

A local dog-sitting business that offers pet owners an alternative to using kennels has raised over £150 for charity.

Colin Murphy and Jacquie Benzi, who live in Barrowby Gate, set up ‘Barking Mad’ in October after booking them to look after their own dogs.

After returning from holiday, they heard that the business was for sale and after receiving such a great service themselves, they bought it.

The couple spent the weekend at Grantham Downtown Garden Centre to let people know about what they can offer and, while there, managed to raise over £150 for the Dogs Trust.

Colin said: “We raised money by offering homemade dog biscuits in return for a donation. It was a really easy recipe: plain flour, egg and stock cubes dissolved in water and chopped parsley.”

Jacquie added: “We are really pleased with the level of interest being shown by Grantham dog owners.”

For more info, visit www.barkingmad.uk.com