Grantham dog walker discovers animal's skull in play area

A dog walker was shocked to find an animal's skull in a children's play area in Grantham.

Jodi-Lee Bridges made the gruesome discovery when she was out walking her dogs this morning.

The skull was found near Tissington Roaad, Grantham. (5216048)

She said: "I only noticed it when the dogs I was walking were pulling and sniffing at something and then I saw it. It was in the communal play area on Tissington Road, Grantham.

"I am concerned as young children may see it."

It comes just a week after a severed deer's head was discovered lying on a Grantham doorstep. (warning:graphic images)

The remains of the deer were found by Charlotte Oakes last month, who discovered it on Greenhill Road, Grantham.

Charlotte, 25, said: "It was just there on my granny's doorstep."

"It was there all day before it was collected by someone who lives on the street and taken to be disposed at Avenue Vets once I put it up on the lost and found pet page. It was emotionally disturbing."