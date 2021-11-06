Grantham Dramatic Society's cheeky Roman farce finally reaches the stage

Grantham Dramatic Society's next production – Vice Versa – opens at the Guildhall Arts Centre from Wednesday, November 17, after nearly two years.

The farcical comedy, set in ancient Rome, finally reaches the stage after being halted by theatre closures during the pandemic.

Described by the group as “a right rude Roman romp”, the production promises an evening of belly laughs and blushes with a wealth of flamboyant characters.

The story follows an enslaved concubine and a servant trying to escape the clutches of General Braggadocio, a pompous and lecherous bully.

With the help of a frisky, elderly magistrate, a mischievous pet monkey and an imaginary relative from Greece, they devise a cunning plan to escape.

The play was originally planned to be performed in May 2020, but had to be called off when theatres were closed due to Covid-19.

Co-Director Allison Allen said: “We started rehearsing for this show in January 2020, so by the time we perform it will have been in the works for nearly two years.

“We’ve had cast changes and a lot of blood, sweat and tears over the months, but it’s such an entertaining play we were determined to bring it to the stage.

"It’s just the kind of show we love and we know our audiences will enjoy too.

Co-director Mark Brown added: “As soon as we read Vice Versa, we knew we had to perform it. I’d describe it as a cross between Up Pompeii and our previous hit show, One Man, Two Guvnors.

There’s lots of farce, bawdy humour and you won’t believe some of the character names!”

Vice Versa is written by Phil Porter, who has written for many of the UK’s biggest and most respected theatres, and was originally commissioned and performed by the Royal Shakespeare Company.

‘Vice Versa’ runs at the Guildhall Arts Centre from November 17 to 20, with curtain up at 7.30pm nightly. Tickets are on sale now from the Guildhall Arts Centre on 01476 406158 (the ticket line is

open Mon-Fri from 10am to 2pm), book online via www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on , or email box1@southkesteven.gov.uk.

Tickets: £10 and concessionary £8. This production contains scenes of a rather saucy nature, which may not be suitable for younger audiences.

GDS always welcomes new members and encourages people of all backgrounds who are interested

in theatre and making new friends to get in touch via www.granthamdramaticsociety.co.uk or

info@granthamdramaticsociety.co.uk.