Grantham driving instructors take part in BBC Children in Need's Big Leaner Relay

Driving instructors throughout Grantham took part in the BBC Children in Need’s Grantham leg of the Big Learner Relay.

The two week event, now in its sixth year, features driving instructors and their pupils across the country all getting together to raise money for Children in Need.

The instructors have been relaying a special yellow top box, (the kind that driving instructors have on the roof of their cars), from one driving lesson to another around England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

It was the first time that the relay has travelled to Grantham.

Eight driving instructors from Grantham gathered at The Meres Leisure Centre, last Tuesday, and travelled in convoy in their spotty cars to Newark Air Museum with Ian Spendlove of Ian’s Driving School, leading the way.

He said: “We had learner drivers behind the wheel and were instructing them during the drives. We greeted the leg from Nottingham which consisted of 11 cars. I then led the convoy of all the Grantham drivers and many of the Nottingham drivers up to Newark with the top box on my car for another handover.

“From Newark, I and half of the Grantham drivers then continued on the next leg up to RAF Scampton for another handover”.

Each car was covered in spots and Pudsey bears, that had been sponsored by local individuals and businesses to raise funds and raise awareness for Children in Need.

Ian added: “I am still waiting for the official figure but so far we have raised more than £900 from the Grantham area but we are still counting”.

Hampshire driving instructor Louise Walsh is the inspiration behind ‘The Big Learner Relay for Children in Need.

Not wanting to miss out on any of the fun, Louise has been travelling the whole of the UK route in the back of each lead car’s lesson.

The sixth year of the Big Learner Relay has a space theme in celebration of 50 years since the first moon landing. The relay started with a day in Jersey last month followed by a day in Northern Ireland on October 29. The top box then continued its convoy around the rest of the UK from Friday November 1.

After 17 days and more than 3,000 miles the spotty car convoy is due to arrive in the National Space Centre in Leicester tomorrow in time for Children in Need Appeal day.

Since its first relay in 2014, the annual event has raised more than £400,000 for Children in Need.

For more information, visit: www.biglearnerrelay.co.uk

