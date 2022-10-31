People living in the Grantham area have been enjoying the spookiest time of year in all kinds of ways.

Some readers have sent in pictures showing how they have decorated their homes for Halloween, while others have shared some impressively carved pumpkins.

Martyn Wells' was one such reader. His three children, Edward, Ben and James, aged nine, 12 and 14 respectively, showed off their skills by decorating five pumpkins.

Martyn Wells sent in a picture of five pumpkins carved by his three children. (60320400)

They carved an astronaut, an Ewok from Star Wars, a trick or treat skull, Scooby Doo and Gollum from Lord of the Rings.

Lucy Senior submitted pictures of her home on Shanklin Drive, Grantham, which was decorated with grave stones, cobwebs and dismembered arms.

The resident of 9 Canberra Crescent, Grantham, also kitted out their home with an array of Halloween-themed decorations.

A Halloween-themed garden in Canberra Crescent. (60239418)

Andrea McHugh sent in a picture of her "Grantham Hocus Pocus crew", which shows her dogs getting into the Halloween spirit.

The Halloween Spooktacular event in Wyndham Park took place yesterday, with plenty of spooky costumes on show.

Photo: Andrea McHugh (60248932)

Lucy Senior submitted pictures of her decorated home on Shanklin Drive, Grantham. (60320390)

Some great costumes were spotted at the Halloween Spooktacular event in Wyndham Park. (60320971)

Libby Brendon. (60320974)

