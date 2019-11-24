Grantham 'Employee of the Year 'talks about his plans for family salon
Published: 12:00, 24 November 2019
It has been three weeks since Oliver Taylor-Banks from Tailored Hair, Sunningdale, fought off strong competition to scoop the award for Employee of the Year at the Grantham Journal Business Awards.
Oliver, 26, started working at the salon six years ago and has now amassed lots of loyal clients as well as travelling to other salons to share his skills.
We caught up with him to find out what’s next for this award winner.