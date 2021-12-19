A Grantham estate agents has hosted a colouring competition for this year's Children in Need day.

Connel's Estate Agents in Grantham, ran the competition with Poplar Farm Primary School, where more than 50 Year 2 students took part.

Branch manager, Charlene Rushton, said: "What we did was a colouring in competition with a blank Pudsey for Children in Need."

Charlene Rushton with the winners

"Then we displayed every single one on outside of the windows for all to see for that week."

The winner and two runner ups were then picked on Children in Need day, which was Friday, November 19.

Charlene hopes that the estate agents will do something like this again next year.