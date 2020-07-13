A factory in Grantham which has stood empty for 12 years is set to be demolished to make way for new development.

Fenland Foods was mothballed by its owner, Northern Foods, in 2018 after it lost a contract with M&S to provide ready meals. It led to more than 700 people being made redundant.

In a planning application submitted to South Kesteven District Council, applicant Brackley Property Developments wants permission to raze the site, in Turnpike Close, to the ground.