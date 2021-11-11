Grantham falls silent to remember fallen heroes on Remembrance Day

Grantham fell silent this morning as people paid tribute to the nation's fallen heroes on Remembrance Day.

Members of the community, council, armed forces, veterans and youngsters from nursery, gathered at the Garden of Remembrance on St Peters Hill for a short ceremony led by Father Aron Donaldson, of St Wulfram's Church.

A King's School pupil played The Last Post on the trumpet followed by a two minute's silence at 11am.

Grace Knightall, affectionately known as ‘Grantham’s poppy lady’ after selling poppies for over 50 years and raising an incredible half a million pounds for the Royal British Legion (RBL), was delighted with the turnout.

She said: "It's been a wonderful week of selling poppies and a great turnout today. People have been marvellous. I'll be at our poppy stall on St Peter's Hill until Saturday afternoon."

Youngsters from Headstart Nursery, on Dudley Road, also gathered to pay their respects.

Youngsters from Headstart Nursery on Dudley Road attended the short ceremony. (53007523)

Manager Nicola George added: "We attend each year as it's important for the children tolearn all about history and to know why people wear poppies and the sacrifices that people made for us. They are our next generation.

"We also do a lot of work within the community and so I think it's a good for people to see them out and about."

The annual Remembrance Parade will be held this Sunday, beginning from St Peter’s Hill at 10.20am, before heading towards St Wulfram's Church.

Grace Knightall (53007510)

Father Aron Donaldson (53007520)