Grantham falls silent to remember fallen war heroes

People of all generations stood in silence last week to remember the bravery of fallen heroes of the past.

Fire crews and staff at Grantham Fire Station observed the two minutes by standing in solidarity outside the station on Harlaxton Road last Wednesday.

Long Bennington Foston Guides, Brownies and Rainbows attended a small, 15-minute Remembrance service, held by their leaders, at Long Bennington Memorial Garden, where they each laid their own painted poppy pebble to honour all the fallen names on the memorial.

Fire crews held a two-minute silence at Grantham Fire Station. (43218309)

A small service was also held at Barkston Heath Memorial. The service on Armistice Day was attended by representatives of the Malaya and Borneo veterans and the Order of Ladies Glades.

Warrant officer John Wakelyn also attended on behalf of the Army Air Corps.

Meanwhile, Gertie Garner raised £450 for The Royal British Legion by putting on an amazing display to pay her respects to those who gave their lives in the wars by creating her own Remembrance garden at her bungalow on Belton Lane.

Long Bennington Foston Guides Brownies Rainbows. (43157809)

She made her own poppies and planted crosses to form a heart in her garden as a show of respect.

The display also incorporated flags, banners and silhouettes of soldiers to make the impressive display.

She said: “I would like to thank my family especially my son David and grandson Carl for putting up such a wonderful display, and for helping me bring all my ideas to fruition.”

Barkston Heath Memorial.(43157805)

She also penned a Remembrance poem to thank everyone who donated:

This is what I like to do

Writing a little poem for you

Just to say thanks a lot

To everyone who put money in the box

It was very good of you to support my display

It really has made my day.

We have taken £450 pounds

I’m sure we have done our heroes proud

All the money is going to the British Legion you know

I’m sure they will be very pleased with this also.