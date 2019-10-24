Grantham family attend Ariana Grande concert two years after being caught up in Manchester terrorist attack

A mother and daughter from Grantham who were caught up in the Manchester Arena terror attack have returned to watch Ariana Grande in concert again.

Clare and Shanie Stimson, of Kestrel Court, Grantham, were at Manchester Arena when lone suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people and injured more than 100 after an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017.

The mum and daughter described how they had a miracle escape when they were prevented from entering the foyer of Manchester Arena seconds before the bomb blast.