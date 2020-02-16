Grantham family grateful for support after care home 'assault'

The family of a 74-year-old woman who they claim was assaulted while in a care home have thanked well-wishers for their gifts and messages.

Police are investigating an allegation of assault on Sandra Chapman in Castlegate House Rest Home, in Grantham, on last Wednesday.

Mrs Chapman’s granddaughter, Harriet Musson, said the family was grateful for the messages they have received and also gifts of a blanket and two large jars of sweets from Holroyd’s Traditional Sweet Shop in Grantham.